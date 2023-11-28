Handy mixed farming property with productive soils and lifestyle

Ruby's is a very handy 110 hectare (273 care) mixed farming property situated within 10km of Pittsworth and 48km west of Toowoomba.
Located in the Yarranlea district, the freehold property in two titles features undulating, black self-mulching cracking clays rising to bottle tree scrub country.
Ruby's is fenced into three paddocks.
The solid set of timber cattle yards are equipped with a Warwick vet crush and a loading ramp.
There is about 80ha that has been contoured, of which about 20ha is currently cultivated.
Water is supplied from a bore equipped with solar powered submersible. The bore is about 90m in depth, with water at 35m. Water is pumped to two poly tanks that gravity supply troughs. There are also nine dams..
Ruby's features a seven-year-old, four bedroom, two bathroom homestead with two living areas and verandahs on two sides.
There is also a 9x6m three bay lock-up shed with a concrete floor and solar power connected.
The 33x11m machinery/fodder shed has a lock-up bay and also has a concrete floor and solar power connected. The shed is currently used to house a green fodder system.
In addition to the two stand alone solar systems, there is a 10kVA diesel generator.
Ruby's will be auctioned by Eastern Rural in Pittsworth on December 14.
Contact Roger Lyne, 0427 698 866, or Andrew Kirtley, 0400 598 866, Eastern Rural.
