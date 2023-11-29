El Nino set to linger

A significant El Nino event is now well established across the tropical Pacific, with warmer than average sea surface temperatures especially in the eastern Pacific but extending to the west as well. There is also considerably warmer than average water beneath the surface which is likely to assist in this event lasting into at least late autumn 2024. In addition, in the atmosphere, the cloud, wind and pressure patterns are consistent with a moderate El Nino event.
Most of the major climate models indicate some further warming of the central to eastern Pacific is possible, with SSTs remaining above El Nino thresholds into next autumn. Currently this event is classified as a moderate El Nino when compared to others over the past 25 years and this is another reason to support little significant change in these patterns for at least around six months.
However, as mentioned many times previously, there is often too much 'doom and gloom' associated with an El Nino. Sure, it is often associated with warmer and drier weather than normal in eastern and northern Australia but this has not always been the case as far as rainfall patterns are concerned, even as evidenced by events in eastern Australia in the past two weeks. However, there is a stronger correlation with above average temperatures in summer.
To the west, the positive Indian Ocean Dipole event continues to be quite strong. However, traditionally, IOD events tend to break down as the monsoon trough moves south from India and into the southern hemisphere around early December. Given the current strength of the positive IOD event, this breakdown this year is likely to be slightly later than usual, but all major climate models suggest the positive IOD is likely to ease further in December. It appeared to reach a peak in mid-October.
It must be remembered that a positive IOD usually leads to reduced spring rainfall for central and south east Australia but even if it persists into December, these impacts tend to decrease. However, a lack of any major cloud or rain events in the north west of Australia has resulted in very hot air pooling over that region (some northern WA centres have topped 40 degrees every day since mid-November) and all that is needed is for a couple of days with north-north west winds to bring that air into the inland parts of south east Australia.
In addition at the moment, it is necessary to remember that global warming continues to influence the Australian climate in ways not seen before and therefore its influence on long-term trends reduces the confidence levels of any outlook. Global SSTs were the highest on record for every month from April to October.
