Farm Online
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Home/Agribusiness

RIC borrowers confident, focused on new gear and farm succession

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated November 28 2023 - 10:04am, first published 6:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Modernising their farm machinery was cited as a top priority by 60 per cent of Rgional Investment Corporation borrowers. File photo.
Modernising their farm machinery was cited as a top priority by 60 per cent of Rgional Investment Corporation borrowers. File photo.

Customer feedback suggests at least half the 3000 farmers with cheap Regional Investment Corporation loans would not have survived recent drought, bushfire or extremely wet years if they had not been able to borrow the money.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.