How to choose the perfect size garage for your home?

Here are 7 Tips for choosing the perfect size garage. Picture Shutterstock

This article is in partnership with Fair Dinkum Builds.



Choosing the perfect garage size for your home might initially seem a straightforward task - after all, it's just an area to park cars, right?



However, with a myriad of factors to consider, from the number of vehicles to storage needs, it can quickly become a complex decision. But fret not! We're here to guide you through the process, making it as breezy as a Sunday afternoon drive.

7 Tips for choosing the perfect size garage

1. Consider the number of vehicles

The first, and perhaps most obvious, factor to consider is the number of vehicles you intend to park in your garage. Do you have a single-family car or a fleet of vintage chariots? A standard single-car garage typically measures around 3 x 6 metres, while a double garage is approximately 6 x 6 metres. But remember, you'll need additional space to comfortably open doors and manoeuvre around.

If you need help with calculating the required space for your vehicles, Fair Dinkum Builds can assist you in determining the perfect size for your garage. They offer a variety of garage sizes, including single, double, triple, and four-door garages.

2. Storage needs

Apart from parking vehicles, garages are often the go-to place for storing items that don't belong in the house - think gardening tools, sports equipment, and the like. If you're a DIY enthusiast or have a hobby that requires storage space, consider this when deciding on the size of your garage.

While a single-car garage may provide ample space for a single vehicle, if you also intend to store items, it might not be sufficient. In this case, opting for a double or triple garage would be a better choice.

3. The Size of your home

The size and layout of your home should also be taken into account when choosing the perfect garage size. If you have a spacious driveway or a large plot of land, you may have more flexibility in choosing a larger garage. However, if your home is on the smaller side or has a compact yard, a smaller garage might be more practical and aesthetically pleasing.

4. Anticipate future needs

While it's essential to plan for the present, don't forget to anticipate your future needs. Perhaps that second car is on the horizon, or maybe you're thinking about buying a boat or caravan? Ensuring your garage has enough room to evolve with your lifestyle is a smart move. It's always better to have more space than less, so consider sizing up if you're uncertain.

5. Take into account door and window placement

When designing your garage, don't forget to factor in the placement of doors and windows. You'll want to make sure there's enough clearance for vehicles to enter and exit smoothly without hitting any obstructions. And if you're planning on adding windows, make sure they aren't in a spot that could be easily reached by potential intruders.

6. Consider your budget

As with any home renovation project, budget plays a vital role in determining the size of your garage. While it's tempting to go all out and build the most massive garage possible, consider what's feasible within your budget. Remember, a larger garage will often require more materials and labour, resulting in higher costs.

7. House proportions

Lastly, the size of your garage should be proportionate to your home. An oversized garage can overshadow your house, while a tiny one can look out of place. Striking the right balance is key for aesthetic harmony and potential resale value. If you're unsure, consult with a building professional to determine the appropriate proportions for your garage.

Final thoughts

Choosing the perfect garage size for your home is a crucial decision that requires careful consideration. By following these practical tips, you can ensure your garage perfectly fits your current and future needs while complementing the overall look of your home.