More than 150 young western Victorian dairy farmers kicked up their heels to raise funds to support mental health.
The Dairy Farmers' Ball on Saturday, November 25, at the Warrnambool Racecourse, raised more than $10,000 for the Let's Talk Foundation.
Let's Talk executive officer Alex Mellert said it was great to see so many farmers come together to spend an elegant night out supporting mental health.
"The support we felt on the night for breaking the stigma surrounding mental health was overwhelming and shows how important this topic is to the farming community," she said.
"We are incredibly thankful to the WestVic Dairy Young Dairy Network leadership team for choosing Let's Talk as the charity for this year and everyone who attended for making this an amazing event.
"We also want to say thanks to Lely for their generous sponsorship and the businesses for donating items for the auction, without whom the night would not have been possible."
The auction part of the evening saw three bidders walk away with great auction items: a two-night stay in the Grampians, a two-night stay in Port Fairy and a prized heifer.
Then it was on to the main charity raising event of the night - the charity raffle to win a trip to the Netherlands provided by Lely.
The winner of the highly anticipated raffle draw was Terang, Vic, dairy farmer Oscar Baxter.
"I didn't think I was going to win," Mr Baxter said.
He has recently taken on an exciting farming management opportunity and is looking forward to the trip.
The prize included return airfares to Amsterdam, a week of accommodation, farm visits and behind the scenes access of Lely Headquarters.
"I'm excited about this once in a lifetime experience - going and seeing the different ways of farming, the barn style indoor cow system and the different rules and regulations," Mr Baxter said.
Organisers thanked Grampians Villas, Audley's Accommodation and Emu Banks Holsteins and Jerseys for donating items for the charity auction.
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email inbox twice a week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.