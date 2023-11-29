You're too late if you wanted to buy a big chunk of cheap coastal property in remote southern Australia.
A buyer has just paid $120,000 (or $127 per acre) for the best part of 1000 acres of uninhabited country on the Great Australian Bight in South Australia.
If you are trying to get away from all it all, this block fits the bill like no other.
There's a lot you can do with so much land, make sure you take plenty of drinking water for one.
This 945 acre hideaway is 10km from the Eyre Highway on the Nullarbor Plain and 170km from Ceduna.
It is the perfect base for the nation's best whale watching on the Bight although there's no home, or much of anything at all, other than sand and scrub.
The old whaling station at Fowlers Bay is just 20km away - today's hunters are armed with binoculars, not harpoons.
Fowlers' Bay is known for its white sandy beaches, sand hills, renowned fishing from the jetty, even surfing.
The lesser known Cheetima Beach is just down the track from this scrub block, virtually your own secluded beach reached only by determined 4WD enthusiasts chasing salmon and mulloway.
The bush block is covered in native fauna and flora plus lots of sand.
Home sweet home for someone with a dream.
Selling agent was Paul Kilby of Kilby Stock & Station agency in Tanunda.
