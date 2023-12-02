Fancy your tractor driving skills? Forty drivers recently put their prowess to the test.
Global agriculture leader Trelleborg held their annual "Tractor Driver of the Year" event on November 25, to field test the drivers' skills.
It was the fifth edition of the event and it was held at the Cremona Circuit in Italy.
The event brought together 40 tractor drivers from across Italy to test their driving expertise and the performance of Trelleborg tyres in real-world agricultural conditions.
The Cremona Circuit, a professional racetrack, is the ideal setting for this competition and this year Stefano Poggio from Alessandria, Italy, was the winner.
Drivers are rewarded for their ability to manoeuvre agricultural machinery equipped with Trelleborg tyres in the fastest time over four challenging tests in the field: manoeuvring, hoisting, reversing and manoeuvering with a trailer, and stability.
The stability challenge showcases Trelleborg's PneuTrac, a hybrid solution between a radial agricultural tyre and a track, known for its excellent performance on both slopes and muddy terrain.
This year Trelleborg's technical partner was Fendt, providing all tractors used for the competition: Fendt 516 Vario, Fendt Cargo T740, Fendt 942 Vario and the Fendt 211 P Vario tractor, equipped with PneuTrac tires, in sizes VF 420 / 70R28, VF 280 / 70R20, both front and rear.
Yokohama TWS marketing manager Italy Daniela Gambatesa said the event was a huge success.
"It has now become an annual must-attend event for agricultural professionals, with a record number of registrations received within just a few hours of the launch date," she said.
Ms Gambatesa said it was pleasing to see the participation of Giulia Tonello, a young farmer from Asolo, Italy.
"Dedicated to her family farming business, she has captured the attention of millions of enthusiasts in the agricultural sector online," she said. "Giulia's participation in the Trelleborg Tractor Driver of the Year competition and her subsequent designation as the first-ever female tractor driver of the year stand as a powerful testament to the fact that agriculture is open to everyone."
