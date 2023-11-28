The heavy rain over the past ten days over the nation's cotton belt is expected to not only spur a significant cotton plant but a heavy summer weed burden.
Cotton Australia is determined to avoid a repeat of last year's high profile spray drift incidents which caused significant damage to cotton crops in various parts of northern NSW and southern Queensland and has called for label reviews for products that may be particularly prone to inversion risk, which can see droplets spread many kilometres from their intended target.
Chief executive at Cotton Australia Adam Kay said the 2022-23 season had seen some of the highest losses from spray drift on record.
"Last year in the McIntyre and Balonne regions alone, producers lost tens of millions in production due to spray drift," he said.
Mr Kay said the issues were not confined to these two valleys, with problems reported on the Darling Downs, the St George district, Dirranbandi, Mungindi, Gwydir, Lower Namoi, Walgett and the Macquarie Valley.
Ester, commonly used in summer spraying formulations, has often been public enemy number one in terms of the drift problem, but there have been issues with other products.
For their part, winter croppers have said the cotton sector has not been blameless, with drift issues also a problem in emerging winter crop.
Mr Kay said this highlighted why all croppers needed to work together on a solution.
"We need a whole-of agriculture response to minimise the impact of off-target drift," he said.
"It's not just cotton growers who are suffering extreme hardship when drift from others impacts their crops, but grain growers and other farmers are being hit hard during spray season and there is no one-fix solution."
He said the simple take home message, whatever the industry, was to only spray when the conditions were right.
"The potential for another major spray drift season depends on numerous factors including the practices of farmers and contractors applying chemicals and the conditions prevalent at the time of application."
In particular he said the need for night spraying needed to be carefully considered, given the higher risk of inversion.
There is the potential for greater damage if spraying occurs under hazardous inversion conditions that most commonly occur at night when cold air is trapped near the ground and spray droplets can remain suspended in the air for hours and can travel many kilometres beyond the intended target.
Penalties for non-compliant spraying are more likely than in previous years.
Last year Cotton Australia joined forces with other agricultural groups, the Australian Government registration authority and supply regulator of agricultural chemical products, the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) and enforcement agencies to highlight best practice and warn about the implications of non-compliance.
According to Cotton Australia the NSW Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is currently investigating around 15 allegations of spraying that did not meet the required standards in areas ranging from northern NSW right down to the south-west Riverina.
Incidents investigated have occurred around Griffith, Narromine, Carrathool, Moree, Forbes, Warren and Yallaroi.
The NSW EPA is also ramping up its education program, with a tour of regional NSW this week as part of an education and compliance campaign for the safe use of pesticides.
EPA officers will be visiting farms in the Moree and Narrabri regions and talking with those who apply pesticides to raise awareness and hear any concerns.
EPA director of operations, Scott Kidd said the campaign was important leading into the summer spraying season.
"We're talking with pesticide users on how to carefully follow the label instructions for each chemical, store their chemicals safely and keep accurate and up-to-date records of spraying activity for three years," Mr Kidd said.
"We are also reminding commercial contractors who are undertaking pesticide work about holding the appropriate pesticide licence," he said.
The EPA has also launched a targeted social media campaign which will run until early January, raising awareness of the conditions that can cause spray drift and its impact.
