Farm Online
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Home/Cropping

Spray drift minimisation a key focus for Cotton Australia

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
November 28 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Education sessions are a critical part of the push to limit spray drift damage. File photo.
Education sessions are a critical part of the push to limit spray drift damage. File photo.

The heavy rain over the past ten days over the nation's cotton belt is expected to not only spur a significant cotton plant but a heavy summer weed burden.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.