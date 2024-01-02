Farm Online
What it takes to be the largest holder of soil carbon credits

Updated January 3 2024 - 8:35am, first published 8:00am
Queensland beef producer Grant Burnham; he and wife Carly run Bonnie Doone, which is now the country's largest holder of soil carbon credits. Picture Davina Bambrick Photography.
Queensland beef producers Grant and Carly Burnham started down the carbon neutral pathway as a way of putting evidence to the production and environmental benefits they were witnessing on their property from their shift towards regenerative practices.

