There are two more public auctions of farm land in the Mid and Lower North over the next few weeks to wind up a big 2023 for high priced sales.
The first is tomorrow (Wednesday) of a single large paddock across 149 hectares (369 acres) near Manoora being offered at the Clare Sports Club from 2pm by Ray White Rural SA..
Whites is said to be an easily managed cropping/grazing farm across 149ha (369 acres).
Meanwhile, a large grazing property at Truro, about 90km north-east of Adelaide, will be one of the final public auctions for the year.
The Truro district farm Kangussie which takes in 620 hectares (1533 acres) is heading for auction at the Truro Oval at 2pm on Friday, December 15.
Agents from Ray White Rural say Kangussie presents an outstanding opportunity to acquire a well managed grazing property with convenient access to livestock markets and lower north cropping regions.
First off is the mixed farming land at Black Springs at Manoora in the Mid North being offered at the Clare Sports Club at 2pm tomorrow (November 29) by Ray White.
The land has been fenced into one large paddock and is located 10km north of Manoora, just west of the Barrier Highway.
Agents suggest the property may appeal to existing farm businesses looking for farm expansion in quality farming land or as 'stand alone' long term investment.
The block has three seasonal dams for stock water.
"The area is tightly held and well regarded, providing flexible enterprise options including growing cereals, oil seeds, legumes, hay production and running livestock," agents said.
Annual average rainfall in the Manoora district is 470mm and at Truro, average rainfall is around 480mm.
With the December 15 auction of Kangussie, the farm is located 17km south-east of Truro and is said to have "some useful" arable land which has been planted for stock feed.
But at its heart the Truro farm is ideal grazing country with healthy native clovers and grasses, saltbush, spear grass and bindii.
It is watered by solar bore and SA mains water.
Agents said Kangussie would be an ideal acquisition to complement a cropping enterprise to increase sheep numbers.
It may also suit an established grazier as a spelling block or as an easily managed "stand alone" entry level farming block.
For more information for both auctions contact the selling agents from Ray White Rural - Daniel Schell on 0415 436379 and Sam Krieg on 0484 288698.
