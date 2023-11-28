Farm Online
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Cotton industry enjoys 'game changing' rainfall

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
November 29 2023 - 10:17am
Cotton growers are more optimistic about the season ahead following good rain in the past week. File photo.
Cotton producers around the nation have an added spring in their step after a week of El Nino-defying rain across the cotton belt that has revitalised seasonal prospects.

