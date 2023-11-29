Perfect storm hits sheepmeat industry

Major Australian sheepmeat processor Roger Fletcher says the livestock industries were hit by the perfect storm.
A combination of three years of rapid herd build-up followed by the return of extreme drought conditions and a faltering global economy all combined to drive down values to unexpectedly low levels, and in some cases giveaway prices.
And while recent rain through eastern Australia may have helped soften the impact of drought, sheep and lambs remained significantly oversupplied.
What knocked the industry for six was the combination of a return to extreme drought conditions and faltering economies in a number of key markets.
"It wasn't difficult to see it coming in terms of sheep numbers," Mr Fletcher said, speaking from his headquarters in Dubbo.
"We had three seasons that were ideal for breeding and very high prices. Everyone took advantage of that.
"Producers weren't just breeding up, they had so much feed they weren't even forced to sell stock if they didn't want to.
"In fact they were buying the breeding stock that was available and increasing numbers even more rapidly.
"You only had to look at the prices of mixed sex weaners on AuctionsPlus.
"The wether portion was selling for a $100 less than the ewes. It was on alright."
Fletchers International operates two meatworks, one near Dubbo and one near Albany in WA, processing up to 90,000 sheep and lambs a week or more than 4.5 million head a year.
The family owned company also runs about 90,000 hectares of land, including more than 27,000ha of farming country.
In addition to sheepmeat, the company is heavily involved in logistics and also deals in commodities including wool, skins, wheat, cotton, barley and chickpeas.
Mr Fletcher said it would take time for markets to recover, especially given the levels of political tension in several parts of the world.
"We've been through this all before," Mr Fletcher said.
"We're always going to be a wide brown land with droughts and floods.
"We're also always operating in markets around the world that are also always changing."
Mr Fletcher said the ongoing development of free trade agreements was very positive for Australia.
However, he played down the level of influence the live sheep trade had on the market.
"You do the maths. Last year about 500,000 sheep were exported," Mr Fletcher said.
"That's the equivalent of about one day's processing in Australia.
"You tell me now big a difference that live exports makes."
