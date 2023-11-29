Farm Online
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
River authorities are monitoring the heavy rains but don't expect Dartmouth Dam to spill just yet

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated November 29 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 12:39pm
Many people travelled to the remote Dartmouth Dam late last year to witness the rare sight of water cascading down its rocky spillway for the first time in 26 years.
Murray River authorities are not expecting the giant Dartmouth Dam to spill again as a result of the heavy rain.

