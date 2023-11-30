Farm Online
Friday, December 1, 2023
A single large paddock in SA's Mid North has sold for $3117 per acre

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
December 1 2023 - 8:00am
Bidders competed at auction on Wednesday afternoon for a single large paddock in the Black Springs district of SA's Mid North which eventually sold for $1,150,000.

