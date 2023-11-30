Holmwood is 259 hectares (640 acres) of highly productive country located on the Macintyre River, in the Brodies Plains district 9km east of Inverell.
Described as being about 80 per cent arable with quality black and basalt and minimal red country, the flood free property has more than 3km of McIntyre River frontage.
Holmwood has a 140 megalitre irrigation licence. There are is a diesel powered, four tower centre pivot with three points equipped for irrigation.
The property has been used for both grazing and grain production and has 16 paddocks.
In addition to about 80ha of barley, there are improved vetch and phalaris pastures on the McIntyre River flats.
Previous crops have included of soybeans, forage sorghum, lucerne, mungbeans and oats.
There is a river pump for stock and domestic use as well as five dams and five troughs.
Working improvements include a set of steel cattle yards equipped with a crush and loading ramp, three 55 tonne silos, a workshop, food shed and a hay/machinery shed with three phase power.
A back-up generator has been set up to the power entire farm.
There is also a cosy, air-conditioned three bedroom cottage with a back verandah.
The property also has a council approved house with stunning valley and river views. There is also 100ha subdivision potential.
Holmwood was run as a very successful dairy farm for four generations until 2001.
Expressions of interest close with Annabelle's Inverell on December 15.
Contact Annabelle Gleeson, 0411 854 689, Annabelle's Inverell.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.