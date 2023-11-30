Investing in the next generation of dairy farmers is critical to the industry's future, a Dairy Australia farmer forum has been told.
Young farmers who took part in an industry-organised United States study tour earlier this year told the forum how it had opened up their eyes to opportunities in the industry.
The forum, held after Dairy Australia's annual general meeting at Moama, NSW, on February 28, featured outgoing Murray Dairy Young Dairy Network chair and Katandra West, Vic, farmer Nick Minogue, Kiewa Valley, Vic, farmer Ebony Mull and Rochester, Vic, farmer Andrew Rushton.
Mr Minogue was the driving force behind getting the tour organised.
He explained that tour participants also took part in a modified Our Farm, Our Plan program run by consultant Cameron Smith to help them reach their goals and develop personal leadership skills.
The tour started in California looking at dairy farming and almond processing before heading to Wisconsin and Indiana, where participants visited some huge dairy operations.
Ms Hull is a single mother and trained vet who returned to the family farm to take up a sharefarming position just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
She said the tour was a great opportunity to spend time with other young people who have a lot of positivity and passion for the industry.
"It was good to hear the successful transition stories of the people in the US and, even if they weren't quite successful initially, learning what their plan was and how they managed," Ms Hull said.
"And seeing how the generational growth can happen."
The scale, efficiency and technology on the farms was also mind blowing
"A lot of the farms had about 8000 cows and were milking 22 hours of the day," she said.
Take-home messages for her from the tour included:
Ms Hull said the sessions with Mr Smith had also been valuable, helping her redefine and set new goals, understand people's different communication styles and practise to negotiate a bank loan.
Mr Rushton, who farms with his parents and his wife, said the tour had been a great opportunity to network with people in the industry and like-minded young farmers.
"The program has really freshened up talks around succession planning on our farm," he said.
"We'd started that journey, but perhaps things had sort of got to a stalemate and it's really brought that back to home.
"But it's also given us ideas for the future of our kids' pathways."
He was also struck by the fact that many of the US farms had no need for qualified or experienced labour.
"They had standard practices and procedures set out so that anyone can walk in and know exactly how the job was going to get done." he said.
Many of the farms had developed other income streams - for example, the almond farm was making money out of its waste product, almond hulls.
Mr Rushton said the program had produced great conversations around his family's future and on developing a plan to make that a reality.
"So writing down the vision, focus areas, goals and actions, but also making sure that my vision and values aligned with my family's," he said.
"It's also helped me better understand what kind of leader I am.
"Doing the program has given me confidence to push myself out of my comfort zone and see where it leads me."
