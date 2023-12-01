Welcome to this week's picks of some of the hottest farms on the market from around the nation.
The 2023 farm land selling season is fast winding down.
But there still some choice properties out there to entice investors, especially those who had a better harvest than expected and are enjoying a lift in the cattle market.
In the far north of NSW near Inverell is an enticing high production offer with pivot irrigation.
Holmwood encompasses 259 hectares (640 acres) of flood free country on the Macintyre River, in the Brodies Plains district.
Described as being about 80 per cent arable with quality black and basalt and minimal red country, the property has more than 3km of river frontage.
Holmwood has a 140 megalitre irrigation licence. There is a diesel powered, four tower centre pivot with three points equipped for irrigation.
The property has been used for both grazing and grain production and has 16 paddocks.
In addition to about 80ha of barley, there are improved vetch and phalaris pastures on the McIntyre River flats.
The property also has a council approved house with stunning valley and river views.
Holmwood was run as a successful dairy farm for four generations until 2001.
Expressions of interest close on December 15. For more information contact Annabelle Gleeson, 0411 854 689, Annabelle's Inverell.
The Glen, a productive mixed dryland cropping and livestock breeding/finishing opportunity is for sale in the renowned Great Southern region.
This attractive property across 1652ha (4082 acres) benefits from fertile soil types and an enviable climatic zone averaging 477mm annual rainfall to support crop and pasture growth.
The Glen is available in-one-line or in separate parcels.
It is located west of Katanning and east of Kojonup.
Fit for purpose operational improvements have been made to support livestock breeding and cropping.
The farm is currently cropping canola, barley, oats and breeding sheep and deer.
On-farm accommodation includes a stone and iron constructed five-bedroom homestead plus a second dwelling.
Agents say 1312ha is considered arable with 147ha of grazing/parkland grazing area.
Expressions of interest close on December 19.
For more information contact the LAWD agents William Morris 0448 415537 or Don Fry 0418 909916.
After the dust settles on the harvest, a cropping farm on the South Australian/Victorian border near Bordertown is going to auction in February.
A farm family has decided this harvest is to be their last after 83 years ownership of their Tatiara farm.
The Custon farm takes in 357 hectares (881 acres) and is located 21km south-east of Bordertown and about 3km from the Victorian border.
Their neighbours will gather at the Wolseley recreation centre at 2pm on February 9 to wish them well for the public auction being held by Ray White in conjunction with Westech Real Estate.
On Custon farm, only a small bungalow remains on the property today after the family moved in back in 1940.
Agents say the farm offers a "great mix" of heavy black country to heavier grey loams.
Other than the bungalow, the property has a three-stand shearing shed, stock yards and reliable water supply.
For more information contact the agents from Ray White - Brenton Carson on 0419 820729 and Hayden Obst on 0403 951522. The sale is being held in conjunction with Westech Real Estate.
Rolling hills and sweet valleys add to the appeal of Crystal Hills in the Gogango district, about 90km west of Rockhampton.
The property features 781 hectares (1930 acres) of predominately undulating country with rich red, loamy soils and with complementary black soil creek flats.
The majority of Crystal Hills has been being pulled and stick raked with improved pastures including buffel, green panic and Rhodes grasses, in addition to soft native species and seca stylo.
Improvements include a three bay machinery shed and a two bay hay shed.
Marketing agent Dan Tyson, Nutrien Harcourts GDL, said Crystal Hills provided great additional country or for anyone stepping into the industry for the first time.
Crystal Hills will be auctioned online by Nutrien Harcourts GDL on December 19.
Contact Dan Tyson, 0418 756 588, or Bill Reid, 0437 035 017, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.
Agents say buyers still want land near the coast of South Gippsland despite its reputation as the most expensive farming postcode in the nation.
This cattle farm in South Gippsland has a hefty price tag of $22,000/acre which is considered cheap farming land in this part of the world.
The latest offering at Woolamai is for a biggish grazing block across 77 hectares (190 acres).
The asking price from the block in Densley Road is $4.2 million which agents say is a "once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase one of Bass Coast's most picturesque country estates".
It has farm shedding, cattle yards and a recently installed cattle crush.
It boasts excellent fertile soil types which the agents say are "well suited" to cattle breeding, fattening and "other agricultural pursuits".
It does have a "comfortable" three-bedroom brick home.
Expressions of interest close on December 18.
For more information contact the agents from LAWD - Nathan Cleeland on 0497 114568 and Patrick Kerr on 0451 142791.
Two farms have been combined in northern Tasmania to form one of the best cattle fattening properties in Kentish, 30km south of Devonport.
The new farm aggregation takes in 85ha (210 acres) or high rainfall country with lush grazing.
The joined property is listed for sale at $3.84 million.
Farm improvements include a new workshop, hay shed and four-bay machinery shed plus a former dairy building as well as stock yards.
Pastoral areas consist of high density grazing on perennial grasses, rye, and clover.
Permanent springs flow all year round through the centre of the property.
It also has two homes on the block.
For more information contact Robert Sushames of Sushames Real Estate on 0419 002222.
