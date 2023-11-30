Farm Online
Nationals irate as MDB plan passes Senate

By Dakota Tait
November 30 2023 - 3:30pm
Nationals leader David Littleproud has slammed the government's overhaul of the Murray-Darling Basin plan. Picture supplied.
Nationals leader David Littleproud has lamented the lack of a bipartisan approach to the Murray-Darling Basin plan, arguing the original plan was already on track to meet the needs of the community and the environment.

