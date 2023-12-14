Commonwealth Bank has announced a collaboration with agtech integrator Pairtree Intelligence, helping the company to further refine and scale the services it delivered to Australian agriculture.
Commonwealth Bank's group executive of Business Banking, Mike Vacy-Lyle said the new solutions extended upon the dedicated support CBA had built for business customers in other industry verticals.
"Our market-leading transaction banking franchise provides us with data and insights that help us build differentiated products and services for customers in key industry verticals," Mr Vacy-Lyle said.
"Just as we have done for our customers in healthcare, hospitality and trades, we are building tailored payments and business management solutions for our customers in the agricultural and real estate sector."
Pairtree Intelligence reduces complexity for farmers by providing seamless integrations with 100+ leading agtech companies. It combines data from previously incompatible digital sources to provide reporting and insights to agribusinesses, government and researchers.
"Agtech adoption and development of platforms are critical to Australia';s agricultural sustainability, profitability and resilience," Mr Vacy-Lyle said.
"Our collaboration with Pairtree will help us reimagine the products and services we provide to the sector by utilising farm data to better understand agribusinesses.
"The collaboration will support deeper customer relationships and inform our investments in better customer experiences.
"This includes improved lending processes and risk decisioning and greater support in transitioning to a net-zero future."
Mr Vacy-Lyle also announced Pairtree as the winner of the 2023 Xccelerate startup program - run through CommBank's venture-scaling arm, x15ventures.
Now in its fourth year, Xccelerate is a structured pathway for early-stage founders to explore partnerships with CommBank, providing investment, mentorship and resources. This year's Xccelerate was themed around startups helping advance Australia's transition to net zero and led to Pairtree receiving a $250,000 SAFE note investment.
Pairtree founder and fifth generation farmer Hamish Munro said the company's aim was to empower farmers to better utilise agtech and be more confident in adopting new solutions and technologies.
"At a time when sustainability projects are more critical and in-demand than ever, winning Xccelerate and the investment and collaboration with CommBank will help us further refine and scale the services we deliver to Australian agriculture," Mr Munro said.
