Farm Online
Home/Canberra

New Zealand food powerhouse rolls out MEQ technology

December 14 2023 - 5:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pure South Handpicked Lamb is one of Alliance's products.
Pure South Handpicked Lamb is one of Alliance's products.

New Zealand food and solutions co-operative Alliance Group is rolling-out cutting-edge artificial intelligence MEQ technology, designed to identify eating quality in beef and lamb across its entire plant network.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.