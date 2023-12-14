New Zealand food and solutions co-operative Alliance Group is rolling-out cutting-edge artificial intelligence MEQ technology, designed to identify eating quality in beef and lamb across its entire plant network.
The company is partnering with Australian agtech solutions provider, MEQ, to deploy lamb and beef probes powered by sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence to measure the Intramuscular Fat (IMF) levels in lamb and marbling percentages in beef.
The technology provides a real-time view of the eating quality of the meat produced across Alliance's plant network. IMF and ageing are believed to be the two largest contributors to the sensory experience when eating quality meat.
MEQ's beef and lamb probes are the only technology of its kind that has been industry-accredited by key Australian red meat body, AUS-MEAT. The technology uses a combination of spectral analysis and AI to accurately measure IMF in a carcase at the beginning of processing to capture a 'fingerprint' within a loin muscle.
This will provide the co-operative with objective measurable data to give farmers visibility about the quality of the meat they are supplying. Farmers will then be able to make informed decisions about breeding programs, and feed, which leads to more sustainable livestock management.
Alliance has been trialing the technology at two of its plants; Smithfield (Timaru) and Pukeuri (Oamaru) across the past nine months.
"Quality farming and quality processes are integral to Alliance's promise of delivering only the best red meat to the world," Alliance chief executive Willie Wiese said.
"Our farmers are always hungry for detailed information about the quality of their animals because ultimately higher IMF and marbling readings translate into greater returns for them and the co-operative. In pasture-based livestock production systems, IMF has a strong correlation with polyunsaturated fat including omega fatty acids. High IMF levels represent healthy fats, which are good for nutrition.
"Through the use of MEQ's cutting-edge technology, we can deliver strong IMF feedback to farmers."
MEQ's probe technology does not require carcasses to be chilled in order to measure IMF or marbling.
This means that Alliance will also gain more time to determine cut design plans and optimise carcase value and allocation into branded ranges. The technology also saves on chiller space and reduces energy consumption.
"As New Zealand's leading red meat processor and exporter, Alliance shares our dedication to bringing top-quality products to global markets," MEQ CEO Remo Carbone said.
