A big parcel of reliable cropping land has come onto the market at Jeparit on the border of the Wimmera and Mallee.
Pfeiffers, a well known family name in the region, is being offered across 1002 hectares (2476 acres) split into four lots for sale.
The land is being marketed for sale through expressions of interest with DMD Real Estate closing on February 2.
Jeparit is located about 45km north-east of Nhill and a similar distance north-west of Warracknabeal.
The major properties are only a few kilometres from Jeparit and also close to Lake Hindmarsh, the state's largest natural fresh water lake on the end of the Wimmera River.
The four lots are:
Lot one: Schorbachs 244ha (602 acres).
Schorbachs is said to offer soft red rising Mallee country for cropping and grazing.
It has a house yard with assorted shedding, access to the Grampians Wimmera Mallee pipeline. plus all-weather transport access to the property.
Lot two: Aldos East 156ha (385 acres).
More red rising Mallee country with a new boundary fence on the north side.
It has a small patch of timber of its east end and all-weather transport access.
Lot three: Aldos 376ha (929 acres) has heavy grey flats and loamy rises.
It also has some of the farm improvements such as a small shearing shed and sheep yards.
There is assorted other shedding and silos with bitumen road access as well as access to the GWM pipeline.
Lot four: Millers 227ha (560 acres) (Tarranyurk).
Millers has gently undulating red ground and river flats.
Again it is adjacent to a bitumen road with access to the GWM pipeline.
Agents say the Pfeiffers' land offering is an opportunity for buyers to add reliable cropping land in a desirable location to an existing farming operation.
The ability to buy add-on blocks is helped by the offering of the property through four lots.
"Inspection is a must to appreciate the land on offer," the agents said.
For more information contact the agent from DMD Real Estate - Brock Quick on 0488 913313
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.