Brahman, Brangus and Droughtmaster prices have fared better through the 2023 cattle market downturn, analysis of online sales run by Episode 3 analysts has shown.
The average price decline of those three breeds, which dominate beef production in the north, was around 40 per cent, compared to the 50pc drops experienced across other breed categories.
Episode 3 collected annual average price data for nine breeds across AuctionsPlus sales to come up with answers as to which breeds showed the most resilience to the market downturn.
Speaking at Cattle Australia's annual forum in Albury, Episode 3's Matt Dalgleish said Angus cattle were historically the clear price leader during periods of herd rebuild.
But as that rebuild fever petered out and the market dropped away well beyond expectations, the tide turned for Angus.
Brangus and Droughtmasters have actually achieved slightly higher pricing across the current season so far.
One explanation is that these breeds did not have the same high level to fall from, as the growth in their average prices during the rebuild was not as strong.
Mr Dalgleish said historical data did show that northern breeds tended to hold their numbers more so than those in the south through the seasonal cyclical herd fluctuations.
"Even in dry periods, northern monsoon rains often allow for more stable herd numbers," he said.
"The variation in northern breed numbers is never as pronounced as in the overall national herd."
That means demand isn't hit as hard, pushing prices down.
"Those breeds are somewhat buffered from downturns but equally they don't experience the same extent of upturns," Mr Dalgleish said.
Episode 3's analysis also shows that over longer time frames Angus cattle on average achieve around a 10pc premium to other breeds.
It's during rebuild phases that the Angus premium typically rockets to it's highest level, which has been up to 18pc in the past seven years.
Mr Dalgleish said Angus was likely favoured for 'resetting' herds as they were rebuilt, with the view to perhaps being able to target higher value high eating quality markets.
However, there are some breeds, like Charolais, that have been able to narrow the Angus spread to only 4pc on average over 2016 to 2023, Mr Dalgleish reported.
In some years, Charolais managed to earn above an average Angus price.
The current season average spread for an Angus premium is sitting around 7pc for 2023.
