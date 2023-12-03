Farm Online
The cattle breeds that are most resilient to market downturns

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated December 4 2023 - 9:58am, first published 6:30am
Brahmans have proven the most resilient breed to cattle market declines in 2023 in online data analysis conducted by Episode 3.
Brahman, Brangus and Droughtmaster prices have fared better through the 2023 cattle market downturn, analysis of online sales run by Episode 3 analysts has shown.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

