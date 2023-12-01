Farm Online
Friday, December 1, 2023
Home/News

Solid price paid at auction for long-held Wimmera cropping land in Victoria

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated December 1 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 1:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The Minyip farm block has been share farmed for several decades. Pictures from Ray White
The Minyip farm block has been share farmed for several decades. Pictures from Ray White

A long-held parcel of cropping land in the Wimmera has sold today (December 1) at auction for $6660 per acre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.