If you're a sucker for a cute dog story, then the second season of the series, Muster Dogs, will be right up your alley.
With a storyline based on how five people go about training their Border Collie pups to be muster dogs, the first season of Muster Dogs attracted a huge audience.
Narrated by Lisa Millar, the new five-part series sees five loveable Australian Border Collie pups, bred from the same litter by champion dog educator Mick Hudson, sent to five graziers around Australia, who will each try to get their pup trained in just 12 months.
Cilla lives near Gympie and has her hands full with three kids under the age of 5 while Steve, who lives in Winton, is one of the most well-known competitors on the dog trial circuit, winning multiple awards and competitions.
In the Northern Territory, Zoe is a contract weaner tailer while Lily in Wilcannia, NSW, has been training dogs since she was seven and runs a property with her mum.
Seventh-generation farmer Russ lives in Tasmania with his young family.
Once again, under the watchful eye of respected expert trainers Neil and Helen McDonald, the puppies and their new owners will be expected to hit training milestones before meeting again in 12 months' time for the ultimate working dog challenge.
In Season 1, the adorable 'Annie' was crowned Champion Muster Dog.
So who will be crowned 'Champion Muster Dog 2024'? And who among the five eager puppy participants will graduate into the adult muster dog pack?
This series explores the unique bond graziers have with their best mate - their muster dog - revealing the underlying emotional, economic and environmental benefits of using dogs rather than machines to muster.
The new series starts on Sunday, January 14 at 7.30pm on ABC TV, with all episodes available to binge on ABC iview.
In 2022, the heart-warming series captured the hearts of audiences around Australia, reaching a series average of more than 2 million.
Muster Dogs was the most watched non-kids' ABC program on ABC iview in 2022 and the most watched ABC Factual series ever.
A companion book to Season 2 written by Lisa Millar will be released on January 17, 2024.
Click here to watch Season 1: HERE
