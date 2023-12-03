"The injection port provides a suction capacity of approximately 700l/min for filling. A bowser filling port, which allows a filling speed of up to 1000 l/min using a 75mm line, is available as an option. Alternatively, Amazone's award-winning DirectInject system allows additional products to be directly added to the spray lines upon demand. The fibreglass-reinforced plastic tank has exceptionally smooth inner and outer walls for easy cleaning, which is achieved via four high-pressure cleaning nozzles fed from a 500-litre freshwater tank located at the rear of the machine."

