With a maximum power output of 306 horsepower, a 7000 litre tank capacity, 48-metre booms and an operating speed of up to 30 kilolmetres an hour, Amazone's third-generation Pantera 7004 self-propelled sprayer promises smooth operation even at high speeds.
First released in 2011, the Pantera platform features adaptive hydro-pneumatic suspension, speed-regulated all-wheel steering, electronic traction control and automatic slope compensation.
Claas Harvest Centre product manager - Amazone Blair McAlwee said the new running gear delivered first-rate driving characteristics and operator comfort in all conditions and speeds.
"In combination with the machine's low centre of gravity, these features ensure stability and smooth operation even at high speeds or driving over uneven terrain or on poor quality roads," he said.
Twin high-performance, piston diaphragm pumps deliver 610 litres/minute for maximum work rates.
The pump speed can be adjusted from 400 to 540 rpm, allowing the operator to perfectly match the pump capacity to application rates, operating speed and filling.
"Amazone's unique pressure recirculation system means spray lines are always full, under pressure and ready to spray over the entire working width," Mr McAlwee said.
"Because the mixed spray solution is constantly in circulation, even with the optional section control engaged, there's less opportunity for unwanted deposits, blockages or segregation in the lines.
"The injection port provides a suction capacity of approximately 700l/min for filling. A bowser filling port, which allows a filling speed of up to 1000 l/min using a 75mm line, is available as an option. Alternatively, Amazone's award-winning DirectInject system allows additional products to be directly added to the spray lines upon demand. The fibreglass-reinforced plastic tank has exceptionally smooth inner and outer walls for easy cleaning, which is achieved via four high-pressure cleaning nozzles fed from a 500-litre freshwater tank located at the rear of the machine."
Pantera is equipped with Amazone's proven Super-L2and L3 booms, available in operating widths from 24 to 48 metres.
"Fitted with a 48m boom, the Pantera 7004 is easily capable of covering 144 ha per hour," Mr McAlwee said.
"Like all Amazone sprayers, the modular design of the booms are based on aeronautical engineering principles to produce a strong but low-weight design.
"The ContourControl active boom guidance permits fast working speeds without any compromise in application accuracy.
"The 7004 has an infinitely adjustable track width of 2 to 2.75m, and optionally, 2.25 to 3m, enabling operators to quickly adjust the machine for different row crops and controlled traffic farming systems."
Fitted with 2.05 metre diameter wheels, the Pantera has a ground clearance of 1.3 m, which is ample for most spraying operations, Mr McAlwee said.
"Off-setting the front wheels at the minimum track width and the rear wheels at maximum track width can be used to minimise soil disturbance and compaction," he said.
"Despite its increased capacity, the 7004 weighs just 12 tonnes empty and 20 tonnes when fully loaded.
"All told, this is a machine that will meet the needs of top-end spraying contractors and producers in Australia and New Zealand.
"The new cab offers a comfortable, quiet, user-friendly workplace with excellent visibility. The cab is equipped with filtration and can be fitted with three equipment levels. Vehicle operations are controlled using Amazone's AmaDrive terminal, while spraying operations are controlled using the Amatron 4Isobus terminal."
Key spraying functions can be assigned to the multi-function control lever integrated into the arm rest. Twelve LED forward working lights are incorporated in the cab roof as standard. Optional individual LED nozzle lighting is available on the boom for easy monitoring of nozzle function.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.