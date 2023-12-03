Farm Online
Next-gen self-propelled sprayer from Amazone features operator comfort

December 3 2023 - 3:30pm
Active slope compensation for increased comfort and safety is one of the features of the Pantera self-propelled sprayer. Picture supplied
With a maximum power output of 306 horsepower, a 7000 litre tank capacity, 48-metre booms and an operating speed of up to 30 kilolmetres an hour, Amazone's third-generation Pantera 7004 self-propelled sprayer promises smooth operation even at high speeds.

