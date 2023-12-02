Farm Online
Amputee farmer Peter Mailler faces 'years' of discrimination over truck licence

By Peter Mailler
December 2 2023 - 12:00pm
Peter Mailler is a grain and cattle farmer on the NSW/Queensland border.
Many of us are jaded by the political correctness of our age. We can barely open our mouths without offending someone and we are constantly bombarded with our obligations to be inclusive.

