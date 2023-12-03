Farm Online
Home/News
Free

Elders FarmFest 2024 to include new AgSmart Connect H

Kelly Butterworth
By Kelly Butterworth
December 3 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders FarmFest will return in 2024 at Toowoomba in Queensland. File picture.
Elders FarmFest will return in 2024 at Toowoomba in Queensland. File picture.

Planning is underway for Queensland's largest - and arguably Australia's fastest-growing - agricultural field days with FarmFest 2024 confirmed for June 4 to 6 next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Butterworth

Kelly Butterworth

Agricultural Digital Editor

Kelly is the Agricultural Digital Editor for ACM Agri, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.