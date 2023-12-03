Planning is underway for Queensland's largest - and arguably Australia's fastest-growing - agricultural field days with FarmFest 2024 confirmed for June 4 to 6 next year.
Elders has confirmed they are returning as the event's naming rights sponsor for another three years, contributing to the momentum behind the Toowoomba-based agricultural showcase.
Elders FarmFest has been showcasing the latest in agricultural products and services for the past 48 years, with more than 2000 companies and organisations coming together on the purpose-built site at Kingsthorpe, just outside Toowoomba.
ACM Rural Events commercial manager Lupe Prada said Elders FarmFest had continued to gain in popularity amongst exhibitors and visitors, growing a significant 17 per cent from 2022 to 2023.
"These kinds of numbers really reflect Elders FarmFest's appeal for agricultural service and product suppliers who want to get their message out to a wide audience. We're already seeing interest from returning exhibitors, as well as new businesses who are keen to be involved in 2024," she said.
"To have Elders on board for another three years is also exciting for all who are involved, and is testament to the confidence the industry has in this event."
Elders state general manager QLD/NT Lisa Hewitt said the business was proud to continue as naming rights partner for Queensland's premier field day for the next three years.
"2024 will see Elders mark 185 years of contribution to Australian agriculture; 185 years of playing a key role in the sector and as a partner to our valued clients," Ms Hewitt said.
"Every local branch is backed by our expansive network of specialists and advisors, offering links to markets, research and buying power across a range of products and services, including rural products, agronomy, livestock, wool, grain, finance, insurance, and real estate.
"We are committed to delivering value to the local communities in which we operate and will continue to lead the way towards a more sustainable and prosperous future for Australia's producers. Meaningful industry partnerships are central to these goals, which is why Elders is proud to continue our valued partnership with FarmFest for another three years.
"As Queensland's largest and most successful annual field day event, Elders FarmFest remains a key event on the agriculture calendar. It's an opportunity to feature the latest products and services, catch up with clients, and to support the future of many primary industries.
"We look forward to hosting you at the prominent big red Elders tent at Elders FarmFest in 2024."
With ag tech now such a significant contributor to the industry, Elders FarmFest organisers are keen to see this side of the field day continue to grow and next year will expand the AgTech pavilion to the AgSmart Connect Hub, which will include industry talks and panel discussions.
AgSmart Connect is a two-day event highlighting the best of ag tech innovation, which will be held in Tamworth in March 2024, with the 'Hub' designed to give FarmFest visitors a taste of the tech showcase.
"We know farmers have an increasing interest in how technology developments can really enhance their business bottom-lines. In 2024 we are continuing to invest in this area and ensure visitors can learn about the latest in tech innovation and how they can apply this practically and effectively," Ms Prada said.
Ms Prada said Elders FarmFest is also an event for farming families, with something for everyone, including live product demonstrations, livestock exhibitions and competitions, and a shopping precinct for lifestyle exhibitors all adding to its appeal.
Returning exhibitors will be invited once applications launch in the new year. Those interested in exhibiting for the first time at Elders FarmFest 2024 can complete the exhibitor enquiry form, phone event organisers ACM Rural Events on 02 6768 5800 or email farmfest@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Exhibitor registrations will go live on January 27.
For visitors looking to attend the event, tickets will go on sale in the new year.
Potential exhibitors and sponsors can also contact Ms Prada at lupe.prada@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on +61 472 679 196, or ACM Rural Events sales executive Ananya Singhal at ananya.singhal@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on +61 435 034 091.
