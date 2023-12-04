Atypical El Nino keeps us guessing

Farm Online
Atypical El Nino likely to affect temperatures more than rainfall

By Don White, Weatherwatch
December 5 2023 - 10:00am
The extensive areas of showers and storms across eastern Australia over the past few weeks make it difficult to believe that we are currently in an El Nino but, as mentioned previously, it is a reminder that not all El Ninos are dry. What can be said, however, is that El Nino events are only more likely to bring drier conditions than neutral or La Nina years.

