Atypical El Nino keeps us guessing

The extensive areas of showers and storms across eastern Australia over the past few weeks make it difficult to believe that we are currently in an El Nino but, as mentioned previously, it is a reminder that not all El Ninos are dry. What can be said, however, is that El Nino events are only more likely to bring drier conditions than neutral or La Nina years.
Nonetheless, despite the additional rainfall, the Pacific Ocean remains in a moderate El Nino state. A large mass of warm water remains located across the central to eastern Pacific Ocean, although the western Pacific Ocean also remains warm and above average and is not normally the case.
As mentioned previously, the lack of a more typical El Nino is likely to cause a weaker relationship between it and below average rainfall. However, the El Nino is still present and this still will have some impact over the coming months, particularly as we move into the summer period and the source of moisture that has fuelled the recent showers and storms becomes less available.
Warm sub-surface water temperatures persist in the central Pacific and this area will continue to track eastwards in the coming weeks and months. This will help to reinforce the current El Nino pattern, meaning that the warm water in the eastern Pacific Ocean is unlikely to change significantly in the next five months or so.
The Indian Ocean is a little more interesting with areas of warm water present off the northwestern coast of Australia but cool water south of Indonesia. This cool water has meant the Indian Ocean Dipole is positive but like the Pacific, the patterns are unusual.
By late October as the sea surface temperatures off the northwestern WA coastline began to warm, we moved into a more meridional pattern, which meant active upper troughs were forming and peaking across central to inland eastern Australia. This helped draw in moisture from the eastern Indian Ocean (where SSTs were much warmer) fuelling much of the rain and storm activity that's occurred in recent weeks.
However, such meridional patterns come and go, and normally after a few weeks of active upper troughs there is a corresponding zonal pattern which is one of little upper trough activity and brings more stable weather patterns. This would suggest that in the short term, rainfall may begin to ease a fair bit because the source of moisture for the recent shower and storm activity is likely to decrease.
So in summary, the main effect of the El Nino will be of higher temperatures but lower than average rainfall will return for extended periods.
