Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Cattle sale and industry forums offer first class opportunity for dairy professionals

December 5 2023 - 10:00am
First Class Genetics will host two forums on their sale day this Thursday, December 7.
A cattle sale and industry forum this week in Victoria will bring together young breeders and dairy professionals who want to invest, develop and enhance everything they love about dairy.

