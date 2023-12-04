Cattle sale and industry forums offer first class opportunity for dairy professionals

A cattle sale and industry forum this week in Victoria will bring together young breeders and dairy professionals who want to invest, develop and enhance everything they love about dairy.
Cultivate - a sale by First Class Genetics - will be held at Tinamba Hotel this Thursday, December 7, from 11am.
Mitch and Lyndsey Flemming, along with Callum Moscript, have organised a well-rounded event to encourage interest from the wider industry and connect as many industry-minded people as possible.
Talented, enthusiastic and inspiring host Claire McKie will talk to the people who will take dairy into the future and share stories of farms who are solving climate, labour and animal welfare challenges with strategic investment.
Ms McKie will interview Lauren Finger, Marcus Flanagan, Alister Clyne and Cindy Lucas during the first forum at 11am, which will centre around the improvements and capital developments of individuals to help future proof their businesses.
The second forum at 2.30pm focuses on the unique career progressions of three shining young individuals of the industry, Daniel Bacon, Julia Paulger and Luke Randle.
There will also be a cattle viewing at Impression Jerseys and Holsteins - 353 Tinamba Newry Road, Newry - at midday, a sponsors presentation at Tinamba Hotel at 2pm, Dasco Daviesway happy hour at 6pm, and the Cultivate Sale at 7.30pm.
Major sponsors comprise Daviesway DASCO Dairy Supplies, Lely Centre Gippsland, Genetics Australia, GEA Farming - Australia and World Wide Sires Australia.
For more information, contact Callum Moscript on 0408 949 801 or Mitchell Flemming on 0437 833 288.
