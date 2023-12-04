Farm Online
Counter offer in live-ex class action made: NFF urges settlement

December 4 2023 - 11:27am
Live-ex class action puts counter offer on table
Live-ex class action puts counter offer on table

A counter to the Commonwealth's compensation offer for producers and beef businesses in the class action on the 2011 live cattle ban has been made, the National Farmers' Federation has reported.

