People who should be making decisions on an issue should be the closest to it, and I can tell you right now Canberra is a long way from the Murray Darling Basin.
Last week the Restoring our Rivers Bill got the support it needed to pass the Senate, and what worries me most is that it's people far away from the MDB that have had the most say in its future.
"Trust me," Federal Water Minister Tanya Plibersek said when we met with her two weeks ago in Sydney. But to be honest with you, trust doesn't go all that far when it comes to politics.
That's why we're calling for an ag industry advisory group to be appointed to play a role in the implementation of this legislation.
When ADF's president and CEO then met with Ms Plibersek on the same day the Senate support was secured, they made it clear to her that this was what was needed.
In representing dairy farmers at these meetings, we have collectively expressed our significant concerns to the Minister about the Bill and the risks it poses to our industry, our farmers and our regional communities. We explained to her that this is all coming when milk production is at a 30-year low.
We also sought details on the new amendments to the Bill. The Bill passed the Senate with minor amendments that included a consideration of socio-economic impacts and options to lease water to the environmental water holder as an alternative to buybacks.
The industry advisory group could help ensure that the government genuinely engages with industry in the implementation and rollout of the new legislation.
The group would endeavour to minimise the negative impacts of buybacks by ensuring ongoing government accountability including the consideration and reporting of socio-economic impacts. It would aim to ensure that "all options are on the table" just as the Minister has said, not just buybacks, and would provide valuable input into these options.
Further, the group could provide input into the inevitable community assistance packages that will be required from structural change because of buybacks.
Our continued aim is to ensure that dairy farmers have a seat at the table. Much as we may not like buybacks, and the potential damage they will do, it's better to be there trying to mitigate this damage than just throw our hands in the air and walk away.
Twenty per cent of the nation's total milk production comes from the Murray Darling Basin region. It is home to 912 farms and 42 dairy processing facilities, creating almost 7000 jobs and generating about $2 billion of value to the region and local communities.
Since the introduction of the MDB Plan in 2012, dairy farm numbers in the region have fallen by 47 per cent and raw milk production has dropped by 35 per cent.
We need a healthy dairy industry in the MDB.
If more farmers leave, those left behind are going to struggle. Fewer farmers mean the burden of maintaining irrigation infrastructure falls on the dwindling numbers left behind. It means fewer kids in schools and less money spent at local stores.
It also means less milk produced and higher prices at the supermarket for Aussie families. Our dairy exports will take a hit.
But don't get me wrong. We're disappointed, yes. We're worried, absolutely. But we're also optimistic. We know there are innovative solutions that deliver water for the environment that don't involve damaging buybacks.
If Minister Plibersek wants us to trust her, then she needs to trust us back, and establish an agricultural industry advisory group that guides implementation in a way that allows us to use our knowledge and understanding of the basin and delivers projects without negative consequences to communities and agricultural production.
Let's get an advisory group in place, let's listen to the people whose lives and livelihoods depend on the Murray Darling Basin, and let's do what we can to get this right.
