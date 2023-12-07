Farm Online
Australian Dairy Farmers calls for ag advisory body for Basin Plan

By Ann Gardiner, Australian Dairy Farmers Water Committee Chair
December 7 2023 - 12:30pm
Federal Water Minister Tanya Plibersek told dairy industry leaders to trust her on the Murray Darling-Basin plan. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
People who should be making decisions on an issue should be the closest to it, and I can tell you right now Canberra is a long way from the Murray Darling Basin.

