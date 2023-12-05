Farm Online
High 2024 turnoff tipped amid elevated sheep and lamb slaughter

Victoria Nugent
Victoria Nugent
December 5 2023 - 1:00pm
Lamb exports are continuing to rise, driven by high supply.
Almost half of the 2023 lamb cohort will be sold in the first six months of next year, according to findings from the most recent Sheep Producer Intention Survey.

