Farm Online
Monday, December 4, 2023
Home/Dairy

ADF concerned about approval for Coles to buy Saputo factories

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
December 4 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACCC says it had no evidence Coles's plan to buy Saputo factories would impact other processors' access to the retail shelf. Picture by Andrew Marshall
The ACCC says it had no evidence Coles's plan to buy Saputo factories would impact other processors' access to the retail shelf. Picture by Andrew Marshall

Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF) is worried about the long-term ramifications of Coles being allowed to buy two milk factories from Saputo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.