As Meat & Livestock Australia boss Jason Strong bows out of what is arguably the top executive job in the red meat game, we take a look back at some of his more colourful comments.
Compared to some characters in the beef game, Mr Strong was arguably quite measured but when he had something to say he certainly said it with passion and with quite the turn of phrase.
Mr Strong will leave MLA on December 22. Chief operating officer Andrew Ferguson will be interim managing director while what is expected to be a lengthy and extensive recruitment plays out.
"The people who buy this product spend less on protein than other customers, they spend less on their overall grocery basket than other customers and they shop less often. It's a product that accounts for 0.4pc of the category and the people who buy it are miserable so why do they get so much of our attention?"
"Let them self-destruct. They've set up their business based on porkies and consumers are smarter than that."
"Keep in mind we need processors. If we don't have them we're all just running really cool zoos."
"So we may have a new government that doesn't wear the same colour underpants as us but we have similar focuses, similar things on our lists, and that is a positive."
"We have to stop being surprised by our success. We planned for this."
"The thing that bothers me most about this industry is how challenged we are in looking for opportunity and the good in what we do."
"We're incredibly good at finding the bad news in a good situation."
"As an industry we must not let the EYCI impact our sentiment too much. It is not the best indicator to gauge pricing trends."
"There is growing demand for Australian beef and people who will pay for the quality we are producing. We should be asking a high price."
"Humans have spent thousands of years perfecting how to have a negative impact on the environment. The problem won't be solved today."
"How can the people responsible for the other 90pc of emissions learn from the fact our industry has halved its emissions since 2005. I've never been asked that question."
"There is no challenge we haven't found a way through. More often than not we find a solution that leaves us in better shape."
