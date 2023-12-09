A self-propelled harvester that can process a massive 400 tonnes of forage per hour has been released onto the market.
Its release is timed as Claas celebrates 50 years in the self-propelled forage harvester market.
The special edition Jaguar 990 Terra Trac model was released at Agritechnica, the world's leading trade fair for agricultural machinery.
Boasting a 24 litre, V12 MAN engine that delivers a 925 horsepower, the harvester is capable of processing 400 tonnes of forage per hour.
Sporting an exclusive anniversary colour scheme and graphics, the model incorporates all of Claas' latest operator assistance systems, including Cemos Auto Performance.
More than 45,000 units of the Jaguar have been manufactured across the past 50 years.
Claas started its journey with Jaguar forage harvesters in 1973 with the release of the Jaguar 60SF, a hybrid of components from the company's existing trailed drum foragers and combine harvesters.
More than 500 of the 120hp units were sold within three years, triggering the start of a series of ground-breaking innovations.
In 1975, Claas released the Jaguar 80 SF, the world's first four-row forage harvester.
Powered by a 213hp V10 diesel engine, the 80 SF introduced a discharge blower, automatic steering and the ability to separate the feeder and chopping cylinder housings for easy maintenance.
The following year, it was joined by the Jaguar 70 SF, which was capable of supporting a then ground-breaking throughput of 75 tonnes per hour.
The year of 1983 saw the release of the JAGUAR 600 series, the world's first six-row maize forage harvester.
Powered by 300hp high-torque, super-efficient Mercedes-Benz engines, the series incorporated an all-new processing centre that incorporated a multi-knife chopping cylinder, corn cracker, crop accelerator and a metal detector.
Adapted from Dominator combine harvesters, the impressive cab was the first to incorporate electronic controls, including a multi-function lever that gave the operator single-handed control of all the machine's key functions.
The introduction of the 800 series in 1994 cemented Claas' leadership in forage harvesting technology.
The flagship 880 model was the world's first eight-row harvester.
The launch of the Jaguar 900 series in 2001 pushed power output to a new high of 623hp.
In 2008, Claas smashed performance levels even higher with the introduction of the twin-engine Jaguar 980.
With a combined maximum output of 830hp, the engines were controlled by a dynamic engine management system that automatically adjusted power output to load while reducing fuel consumption by up to 10 per cent.
In 2015, CLAAS acquired the US-developed SHREDLAGE maize processor.
In 2019, Claas launched the Jaguar 900 Terra Trac with its innovative crawler tracks and the Cemos Auto Performance system, which automatically adjusts engine power curves and forward speed for optimal productivity and efficiency.
