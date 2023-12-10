As the harvest season rolls on across Australia, farmers are being reminded of the benefits of precision farming technologies like Case IH's Advanced Farming Systems (AFS) Connect platform, which takes the large volume of data generated by today's farming businesses and puts it to work to assist with more informed decision-making and management strategies.
Case IH AFS Connect uses a combination of global positioning system and cellular technology to send and receive machine, agronomics and job-site information. AFS Connect Optum, Magnum and Steiger series tractors, Patriot 50 series and Axial-Flow 250 series combines now come factory-equipped with telematics which enables the AFS Connect subscription and this can also be fitted to non-AFS Connect machines.
"AFS Connect allows you to remotely monitor and manage your farm and fleet - placing information at your fingertips so you can easily monitor and manage your operations anywhere, anytime," Case IH AFS product manager for Australia/New Zealand Sean McColley said.
"The power of AFS Connect is in the management of all the data farmers collect during their day-to-day operations, and facilitating a greater understanding of that data and to make it work for your business.
"You can use AFS Connect to track, view, collect and analyse information to help determine future crop and equipment needs. All the information is in one place, accessible anytime and anywhere."
With AFS Connect, farmers can:
