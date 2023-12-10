Farm Online
Case IH offers high-tech solution for better crop management

December 10 2023 - 3:30pm
The Case IH AFS Connect Optum is a AFS Connect-capable machine.
As the harvest season rolls on across Australia, farmers are being reminded of the benefits of precision farming technologies like Case IH's Advanced Farming Systems (AFS) Connect platform, which takes the large volume of data generated by today's farming businesses and puts it to work to assist with more informed decision-making and management strategies.

