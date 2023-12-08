Growing up on a vineyard in the Riverland region of South Australia, the catalyst from Zane Sheffield's business was asking his father what were the major challenges on his farm.
"I asked Dad what would be the main issue he'd want to fix in his vineyard and the answer was weed eradication and reducing chemical spraying," he said.
This conversation happened while Mr Sheffield was still in high school and was the catalyst for his company Agtech By Design.
The company's WeedSelector system provides AI weed seeking for green-on-brown and green-on-green spot spraying in horticultural operations. The system is built to retro-fit to existing tow-behind sprayers and autonomous tractors.
Mr Sheffield teamed up with business partner Ben Pankhurst, from Mount Barker in the Adelaide Hills, in August this year.
The partnership helped drive the business forward, with Agtech By Design officially starting in September.
The duo met through ThincLab, which is the University of Adelaide's business incubator, supporting students, alumni, staff and startups, particularly in the agtech and food innovation space.
A focus for the business is SA-led design and production.
"We have developed all the AI and programs for our technology in past four months," Mr Sheffield said.
"Nothing has been outsourced, it's all done by us.
"All of our equipment is made in SA, it's all designed and constructed here. We're getting our spray boom frames engineered by a local Riverland company, Dix Engineering, which is based in Renmark. Pretty much everything else is built on site."
While the technology is only designed for use in horticultural situations such as orchards and vineyards at the moment, the duo are working to make it suitable for dryland situations, hopefully within the next three to four years.
"We've had a lot of interest from the horticultural industry in the Northern Territory, SA, Victoria and NSW," Mr Sheffield said. "But we've also had quite a lot of interest from dryland farmers as well.
"We're also planning on producing mapping software, allowing farmers to see where the weeds are on their properties."
Despite the company being only a few months old and still in the start-up phase, Mr Sheffield and Mr Pankhurst have already been invited to attend Agritechnica, the world's leading agricultural machinery trade fair, and to speak at the FutureAG Expo happening in Melbourne next year.
Not only that, Mr Sheffield received the Rising Star Award for the business at the Australian eChallenge awards, an entrepreneurship program run by the University of Adelaide
"Agritechnica was a really amazing experience for us, just to see the future technology coming through, and particularly what could be coming to Australia," Mr Sheffield said.
Mr Sheffield, who just turned 19, said it pleasing to see more and more adoption of technology on-farm.
"The future of agtech, in both horticulture and dryland farming, is really coming along, and it's exciting to see so many young people involved," he said.
While the business may be still in its start-up phase, with Mr Sheffield planning to get to commercial level by February next year, he has big goals for the company.
"We aim to be one of the leading companies for spot spraying in the horticultural industry and one of the leading companies in the AI weed seeking area," he said.
