Outgoing Meat & Livestock Australia managing director Jason Strong has made famous the idea that we should ask, and expect, a high price for Australian beef, lamb and goatmeat.
In his five years at the helm of the country's most influential red meat organisation, Mr Strong has made a number of bold, even controversial, statements.
Arguably, however, the legacy of his time in the top job will be the slap in the face he has delivered an industry hellbent on honing in on the negative when there are enormous positives at play.
Mr Strong will leave MLA on December 22. Chief operating officer Andrew Ferguson will be interim MD while what is expected to be a lengthy and extensive recruitment plays out.
Speculation has hit overdrive as to who might next take up the reins.
Herefords Australia boss Michael Crowley, who held a range of senior roles with MLA including program manager of Meat Standards Australia and regional manager for Europe and Russia based in Brussels, has been put forward by a number of industry stalwarts as the front runner.
He was described as measured, with a wealth of industry knowledge and respect.
The same could be said for a number of current and former MLA senior leadership team executives.
Interestingly, this time around there could be several high-profile female contenders in the mix. The gender gap has been highlighted, with MLA yet to have a female boss.
Nobody has publicly said they will be in the running and Mr Crowley, and other possible candidates Farmonline contacted this week, declined to comment.
Amid the myriad of sometimes lengthy, sometimes short careers of beef and sheep chief executives and managing directors, Mr Strong's tenure is being described as stable and above-average on productivity.
Fewer, bigger bolder was his mantra and the building of adoption goals into research and development investment decisions was an early priority.
On that count, MLA was able to list in this year's annual report an impressive $59 million in net benefits had been delivered to producers participating in MLA adoption activities over the past financial year.
Big strides were made under the Strong reign towards a carbon neutral by 2030 (CN30) target. In recent months, it has become controversial with calls for a climate neutral goal to replace CN30. That MLA has seemingly brushed this off has been a major criticism of Mr Strong's leadership among those angling for the change.
Regardless, that this work towards environmental sustainability has gone hand-in-hand with productivity and efficiency improvements, and not as a trade off, will be a big part of his legacy.
The Strong era was peppered with events the red meat industry has never before had to deal with: emergency animal disease threats, COVID-19 with its panic buying of mince and all-time record high livestock prices followed by a plummet that came harder and faster than anyone predicted.
Among other things, Mr Strong told us not to get hung up on the EYCI; not to wish for lower retail prices; not to fret about vegans and, above all, to put consumers first.
Prominent agribusiness identity and former National Farmers' Federation leader David Crombie said he could make the big claims because he had a rare level of experience and knowledge on his side.
He was possibly the most qualified person to ever take on the job.
"Jason Strong, throughout his working life, has been at the forefront of turning this industry around so that we stop producing whatever we like producing and produce what our customers want," Mr Crombie said.
"This industry owes him a lot - if just for what he has achieved in focusing the attention of producers on the needs of their customers.
"But he has also done enormous amounts of capacity building and that is work a lot of people don't see."
A big part of Jason Strong's agenda was to increase awareness of what MLA does and what it doesn't do.
Australian Meat Industry Council boss Patrick Hutchinson said MLA's staff moved far more in the direction of working hand-in-glove with the other industry organisations under his stewardship.
That in turn resulted in some great outcomes for the industry, such as the United Kingdom free trade deal, Mr Hutchinson said.
"He was clear on what MLA's job was, and appreciative of what everyone else's job was," Mr Hutchinson said.
Agriculture research and development corporation CEO jobs came with unique challenges, a key one being the expectation to both act corporately but at the same time be entirely transparent to levy payers, Mr Hutchinson said.
The two don't always mix easily.
One criticism of Mr Strong's tenure that was becoming louder was that the 'open door' policy kicked off by his predecessor Richard Norton was not greatly advanced.
Only weeks before his resignation, MLA was in the headlines for refusing to reveal how much Mr Strong is paid.
There were, however, plenty of commentators who said Mr Strong was one of the most present and accommodating industry leaders at a grassroots level.
Mr Crombie: "It's hard to please everyone."
