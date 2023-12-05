Farm Online
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Home/Beef

Jason Strong's legacy and who might be the next MLA boss

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
December 5 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meat & Livestock Australia will have a new managing director in 2024, with Jason Strong announcing he is leaving.
Meat & Livestock Australia will have a new managing director in 2024, with Jason Strong announcing he is leaving.

Outgoing Meat & Livestock Australia managing director Jason Strong has made famous the idea that we should ask, and expect, a high price for Australian beef, lamb and goatmeat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.