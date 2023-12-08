Farm Online
Research reveals good calf nutrition has long-term benefits

December 8 2023 - 6:00pm
Calves that fed a higher volume of milk in a recent research project had a superior immune response. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia
Calves that fed a higher volume of milk in a recent research project had a superior immune response. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia

NEW research has shown that the nutrition a calf receives early in its life can positively influence its overall health and resilience as it grows and gets ready to join the milking herd.

