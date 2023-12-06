Beef exports fall in November

NOVEMBER beef exports fell to 93,802 tonnes, down by more than 11,000t on October's high point for the year of 105,000t.
Just why the November result is down by this much is not immediately apparent as slaughter levels throughout the month appear to have remained elevated and possibly a touch higher than in October. Unfortunately, it is not possible to be more definitive on weekly and monthly slaughterings due to unwillingness on the part of some operators to contribute their kill data to MLA's National Livestock Reporting Service.
That aside, there were several factors during the month that may have contributed in some way.
Potentially the biggest issue was the cyber-attack on stevedore company DP World, which is estimated to control around 40 per cent of Australian port activity. The attack affected imports and exports with media reports of 30,000 containers stranded.
Despite this, processors contacted at the time reported that the issue was having little or no effect on their product movement through the ports.
Another issue that arose during the month was the decision by Community and Public Sector Union members employed by the Department of Agriculture as on-plant veterinarians and meat inspectors to join in strike action for the CPSU 20pc wage claim.
While action to date appears to be limited to the lower end of the scale of proposed stoppages and bans, it nevertheless has had sufficient impact to be problematic for processors while not causing any dramatic slump in throughput as evidenced by the MLA weekly slaughter figures.
Another explanation for the reduced export tonnage is the possibility that proportionally more females have come through in November and that average carcase weight of the male grass-fed cattle may have dropped off due to the prolonged dry spell.
There is some evidence in the MLA data that the Female Slaughter Rate was a little higher in November but as is the case with average carcase weight we will need to wait several months for the ABS data to confirm.
In essence then nothing jumps out as an explanation for the big drop of October to November in beef exports.
Both months had 22 regular working days, less one public holiday. November kill numbers appear slightly ahead of October which should mean higher rather than lower exports, but any extra production may have been offset by lower average carcase weights. Logistically there appears to have been little or no problem moving product through the ports.
Quite simply, if it appears there is a mismatch between production and export figures and no glaringly obvious reason, the only other place to look is the domestic market.
In July this year processors described the domestic market as clogged.
Come mid-August, the same processors were seeking to place product anywhere but domestic with the result that August exports soared to 102,000t from July's 97,000.
September and October saw a similar seesaw pattern from 98,000t to 105,000t.
With only 93,000t going export in November, the domestic channel must have received a significant boost and there is visible indication that the fridges and freezers are filling up once again. Whole rumps were spilling out of supermarket shelves last week at less than $10 a kilogram.
Taking the brunt of this fall in export tonnage is the United States market. At 19,539t (excluding Hawaii), the US November volume is a massive 8000t down on its October tonnage.
Since June this year the US has been taking more than 20,000t per month rising to 27,600t in October and taking the lead from Japan and China as Australia's largest export market along the way.
However, this fall in tonnage is seasonal as timing of shipments for arrival in the US coincides with the lead-in to Christmas and a preference for turkey and other festive season meats.
Looking back through the past 12 years of data, this October/November adjustment has occurred every year to varying degrees but always bounced back in December.
It will not affect the US ranking as Australia's leading export market at year-end.
By then Australia's total beef exports will be around 1.06 million tonnes with almost 22pc of that going to the US.
In other key markets, Japan continues to face economic headwinds. Monthly beef import volumes from Australia remain very flat averaging just 17,000t. November volume was 17,857t.
December is traditionally a lower-than-average month which will mean Japan will just fall over the 200,000t mark for the year. This will be the lowest result in more than 20 years and in stark contrast to the 2005 and 2006 highpoints when 405,000t were shipped.
Korea, on the other hand, has maintained a positive trend for all but one month this year.
November's volume of 18,117t is at the high end as there have been only two occasions in the past 12 years when peak volume of 19,000t has been achieved.
Korea is on a year-end target of around 190,000t which, in contrast to Japan, will be its biggest intake of Australian beef in more than 20 years.
WITH late November rain punching holes in kill schedules and causing lost time, the game now for some sheds is to just get to the finishing line for the year.
That encouraged some northern operators to head south in search of numbers.
Wagga on Monday saw bullock prices jump by 57c/kg to a top of 308c and a 295c average. Heavyweight cows were 18c dearer taking the best to 248c for a 240c average.
Overseas, Steiner noted imported beef prices were struggling to gain much traction with US domestic beef cow slaughter at its highest weekly level this year. Against expectations that the US herd would enter a rebuild phase, producers still appear to be running their herd levels down.
Adding to the problem is the run-down in available frozen storage space due to accumulating volumes of Brazil and Paraguay beef awaiting release into the new tariff-rate quota year as well as usual supply from New Zealand and Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.