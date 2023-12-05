The nation's two peak grain grower bodies GrainGrowers and Grain Producers Australia are working together to ensure farmers follow best practice during the busy summer spraying season to prevent costly spray drift incidents.
Last season there were several high profile issues with spray drift, with the NSW Environmental Protection Agency conducting investigations into matters right across the state.
The two grower groups have urged growers to brush up on best practice and make use of available resources, highlighting GrainGrowers' soon to be launched online hub, which seeks to provide growers with easy access to up-to-date resources on spray drift management, including a new video training series.
GrainGrowers chief executive Shona Gawel said the grains industry was committed to ensuring best practice was always followed when spraying.
"The majority of growers take their land stewardship responsibilities very seriously and follow procedures that allow them to spray weeds effectively and efficiently and in a way that protects the surrounding environment," she said.
"Knowing what to do, checking your conditions, and considering your neighbours by notifying them of your spray plan are three simple steps to follow."
Given the spray drift damage earlier this year, both bodies have thrown their support behind a proactive, national approach to stop it from happening again.
"We are committed to working cooperatively to drive positive and practical changes which help to protect our industry's ability to remain productive and sustainable, especially controlling weeds," the two peak grains groups said.
GPA southern grower director and research, development and extension spokesperson, Andrew Weidemann said it was critical to manage spray drift properly to ensure growers can maintain access to critical on-farm crop protection tools.
Mr Weidemann is also the independent chair of the National Working Party on Pesticide Application (NWPPA) - which was established in March 2010 to conduct targeted research relating to spray drift and inform the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority's policy on spray drift.
Mr Weidemann said most growers did the right thing most of the time and followed product labels - but cautioned complacency on pesticide application was not an option, in the modern Australian grains industry.
"Spray drift is an ongoing challenge for industry, and there have been substantive investments in practice improvement, training and education opportunities and technology to reduce off-target incidents from spray application, there are no excuses not for growers," he said.
GPA northern director, Matthew Madden said growers and their representative groups recognised a strong and effective regulatory system that weeded out offenders would help protect the majority of growers who were compliant.
"At the end of the day we need to recognise effective enforcement activity is also a key ingredient of success which supports and encourages best-practice, by ensuring there are real consequences for those who aren't upholding the same high standards as others," he said.
"If the speed limit says 60 kilometres per hour and 999 out of 1000 drivers are following the law and driving within the limit, it would be an injustice if the police shut down roads just because they can't catch and fine the speeding drivers."
"We need a system that protects those operating within the rules and penalises those putting other growers at risk, with non-compliant activities."
