Wednesday, December 6, 2023
On the Box, new online livestock selling platform, launches

By Shan Goodwin
December 6 2023 - 11:30am
Online buying and selling of livestock has a new player in town, On the Box. File photo.
The world of online livestock selling is expanding with a new player entering the business in the form of On the Box, an independent service boasting the benefit of being instant as its point of difference.

