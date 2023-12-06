The world of online livestock selling is expanding with a new player entering the business in the form of On the Box, an independent service boasting the benefit of being instant as its point of difference.
The new platform, which kicked off this week, has been launched by analyst Tim McRae and marketer Greg Szudrich, both of whom worked for AuctionsPlus, which On the Box will compete directly with.
They say their new website is designed for simplicity and speed, with the biggest difference being it is not driven by a sale time.
"Rather, the vendor loads up and is on the market immediately, staying listed for seven days, with the reserve and buy now price visible," Mr McRae said.
"It's the most efficient way for a buyer to know quickly if they are in the market for a particular lot.
"Our website is designed to be fast and cheaper than other methods of sale, on or offline, simplifying transactions and respecting people's time."
The website is designed for phones, laptops and desktop computers.
It utilises an offline assessment entry app and simplified stock assessment.
Mr McRae said assessment criteria and integrity systems followed industry standards.
Emma Fessey, head of agency and operations, said On the Box was proudly independent and committed to the agri community.
"We believe in the industry. Farmers, producers, and agents are vital in making this industry successful. We promise to always back that," she said.
Mr Szudrich said in partnership with Spenda, a respected ASX finance provider, vendors would be offered access to short-term finance.
"Spenda will offer a fully integrated digital payment solution through On The Box allowing everyone to transact efficiently and get paid quicker," he said.
The website is at www.onthebox.com.au.
