Farm Online
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Nature repair market set to become reality

By Andrew Brown
December 6 2023 - 4:00pm
Landowners could be paid to replant threatened tree species under a proposed nature repair scheme. (HANDOUT/AUSSIE ARK)
Land owners will be able to be paid to improve the environment on their property, after the Greens struck a deal with the government on its proposed nature repair market.

