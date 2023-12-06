Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF) appears to have again deferred the election of a new president, following a deadlock for the position at last week's annual general meeting.
Two nominees, Pomborneit's Ben Bennett and Mount Torrens, SA, dairy farmer Rick Gladigau put their names forward for the position at the December 1 AGM.
Another round of voting was expected to be held this morning, but a board meeting yesterday decided to instead seek nominations for an independent director.
No voting took place on Tuesday, December 6, with another board meeting due on Friday.
Nominations for the independent director, who will have the casting vote, will close on Thursday, with a potential announcement of the successful candidate on Monday.
"Given the seriousness with which ADF takes the appointment of its president and chair, the ADF board and national council have deferred voting until a later date (to be confirmed)," the organisation said in a statement.
The decision to block the nominees meant only one Victorian, Mr Bennett, was able to vote for the new president.
The board did decide to fill the vacant independent director position.
Deputy president, Heath Cook, Dorrigo, NSW, remains acting ADF president and board chair.
More information and details on the independent director position, and how to apply, can be found here:
