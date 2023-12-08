Farm Online
Home/News

French law protects country sounds from complaints

By Michael Evers
December 9 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
French city dwellers moving to the country will no longer be able sue neighbours over farm noises. (EPA PHOTO)
French city dwellers moving to the country will no longer be able sue neighbours over farm noises. (EPA PHOTO)

Urbanites seeking peace and quiet in the bucolic French countryside will in future have greater difficulty in taking farmers to court over crowing roosters, mooing cows and stinking pigs after parliament passed a new law.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.