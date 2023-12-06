Farm Online
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
November rainfall pushes back drought across Australia, but dry areas remain

December 6 2023
November's rainfall was 37.8 per cent above the 1961-90 average for Australia as a whole, despite some areas recording the lowest monthly falls on record. Map - BOM
Australia's official weather forecaster says November's rainfall was 37.8 per cent above the 1961-90 average for Australia as a whole, despite some areas recording the lowest monthly falls on record.

