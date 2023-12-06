November rainfall pushes back drought across Australia, but dry areas remain

Australia's official weather forecaster says November's rainfall was 37.8 per cent above the 1961-90 average for Australia as a whole, despite some areas recording the lowest monthly falls on record.
In what proved a wetter month in many areas, November's rainfall was above average for all states and territories except Tasmania.
For the spring period, BOM says rainfall was 20.1pc below average for Australia as a whole, the lowest for spring since 2019.
BOM's rainfall map for the August 1 to November 30 period shows below average for large parts of southern Western Australia, much of South Australia, Tasmania and south western Victoria, areas in north eastern and north western NSW, coastal parts of Queensland including the Cape York Peninsula, and parts of the western Top End in the Northern Territory.
"Above average November rainfall eased four month rainfall deficiencies in much of northern and eastern Australia, however areas of deficiencies persist in all states, particularly in the south,," the forecaster says in a statement issued on Wednesday.
"There are longer term rainfall deficiencies, on the seven and 12 month periods, particularly in Western Australia and parts of the southern and east coast."
BOM says soil moisture was very much below average in southern Australia, areas in Western Australia and along the eastern and northern coasts.
Low streamflows were also observed mostly at sites in central and north east Queensland, north eastern NSW, south west Western Australia, South Australia and western Victoria and Tasmania.
Storage levels remain low in some parts of southern and central Queensland, eastern parts of NSW, central Tasmania, western Victoria and urban areas of Perth.
For December 2023 to February 2024, BOM says below median rainfall is likely to very likely (60pc to greater than 80pc chance) for western and northern Australia, and small areas of coastal NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.