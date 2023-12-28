Farm Online
Home/Beef

Beef's big moments in 2023

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
December 28 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beef's big moments in 2023
Beef's big moments in 2023

Lumpy skin disease wreaked havoc on the live cattle export business, big-personality beef leaders handed in shock resignations and Australia signed one of the most valuable free trade agreements ever for beef - and walked away from another one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.