Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Researchers develop video game aimed at avoiding farm injuries

December 9 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calm Your Farm is a game aimed at avoiding on-farm injuries in adolescents and available at www.calmfarm.education. Picture supplied
Calm Your Farm is a game aimed at avoiding on-farm injuries in adolescents and available at www.calmfarm.education. Picture supplied

Fingers caught in machinery or a quad bike tipping over are some of the injuries that can happen on farm and several universities have joined forces to create an innovative solution to the problem.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.