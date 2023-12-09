Fingers caught in machinery or a quad bike tipping over are some of the injuries that can happen on farm and several universities have joined forces to create an innovative solution to the problem.
A free, online, educational game called Calm Your Farm enables teenagers to learn about potential hazards in the farm environment and ways to reduce injury risk.
The group that developed the game included researchers in injury prevention, education and game development from a range of universities.
It is available for free at www.calmfarm.education.
"Thinking about the next generation of farmers, we saw an opportunity to help that younger adolescent age group while they're still in school," project lead Dr Amy Peden said.
"The options for getting injured are broader for this age group. They're more likely to be seen as a worker, someone who can assist. We also know that this is the age when they start to do things unsupervised by their parents, with their friends instead. The farm is often a home and a workplace, which makes things more challenging from an injury prevention perspective."
It's difficult to account for how often farm injuries occur in teenagers. The most recent national data is from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, showing that from 2010-12 and 2014-15, 22,000 people were hospitalised due to an injury which occurred on a farm. The number of teenagers (10-19 years) was not counted specifically but it is likely in the thousands.
During this project, the researchers held focus groups with students and teachers at agricultural high schools in regional areas of NSW and Tasmania, to better understand the problem of farm injuries and explore potential interventions.
"What was interesting is that nearly everyone knew someone who'd had a pretty horrific injury on the farm, or they'd been injured themselves," Dr Peden says.
"It's clear this is a really big issue and we could do better in terms of primary prevention, starting with a fun way to educate."
