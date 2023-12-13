Connectivity grant boosting investment

The federal government's temporary full expensing program helped drive Australian machinery sales to record levels before it wound up at the end of June, and now the On Farm Connectivity Program is boosting investment in the agtech space.
In late October, the government announced applications were open for the $30 million program.
The program works by giving rebates to agtech suppliers, which comes with the condition that this is then passed onto farmers through discounted products, with 79 businesses having signing on.
Land Watch is one of the businesses that have signed on. The Sunshine Coast-based company provides monitoring solutions to some the country's most rural and remote farming enterprises, allowing farmers to keep a constant watch on their property, assets and stock.
Co-founder John Hill said the response to the connectivity program had been very strong so far.
"The reaction has been quite exceptional, once the grant was announced it went gang-busters," he said.
"Fifty per cent of our enquiries have been from brand new people we've never spoken to before. It's really taken away the restriction to entry for some people. People who have never done anything in this space before are now going for it."
Mr Hill believes investment in connectivity is one of the keys to ensuring the long-term profitability of agriculture.
"Technology is where the next level of efficiency is going to come from," he said.
"Talking to a lot of producers, they say they can't control commodity prices but they can control how efficient they are, and that's something worth investing in. "
Mr Hill said most of the enquiries about accessing the grant have come from cattle grazing producers, as the $2 million turn-over cut-off rules out a lot of cropping and cotton farmers.
"We've had a lot of interest from Western Australia, Queensland and NSW in particular," he said.
Mr Hill said one of the best aspects about the program for producers was the ease of the application.
"Suppliers actually lodge the application, all producers need to do is fill in some basic details, so it's very straight forward," he said.
"Producers also don't pay anything until the grant is approved, and then they pay 50 per cent of the cost."
For Mr Hill's business, the grants and the ensuing interest from producers have meant he's been able to employ more staff. Mr Hill said it was an exciting time in the agtech space, particularly as it was helping to change the face of Australian agriculture and will eventually help free up farmers' time.
"As artificial intelligence becomes more of an influence, it will help with better decision making on-farm," he said.
NBN executive manager - health and agriculture, regional and remote Robert Hardie encouraged farmers looking invest in the area to make the free Regional Tech Hub delivered by the National Farmers' Federation their first port of call, to ensure they know what's possible, connectivity-wise, in their region.
Providing leading information in this area, agtech event AgSmart Connect returns to Tamworth in March 2024, providing educational seminars, exhibitor sales and networking opportunities.
