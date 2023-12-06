Experienced agricultural journalist Paula Thompson is ACM Agri's new machinery and agtech reporter.
Paula brings a wide range of experience to the role, having worked in the agricultural journalism and communications fields for more than 20 years.
She started off her agricultural reporting career at a newspaper in the Riverland region of South Australia, focusing on the latest happenings in the horticultural sector.
Paula then moved to the Stock Journal newspaper, where she covered a range of rounds, including being the livestock markets editor and grains industry editor, as well as covering general news.
Paula later worked in a communications position with South Australian farm advocacy group Primary Producers SA, a role where she also had the opportunity to work closely with the National Farmers' Federation.
Highlights in her career include being named the Rural Journalist of the Year for South Australia and the Northern Territory by Rural Media & Communicators SA/NT, and winning the Best Rural/Regional Photojournalist and the Best Royal Adelaide Show Story award from the same organisation.
"The main thing I'm hoping to achieve in this role is keeping farmers abreast of all the latest happenings in the machinery and agtech space - from what you'll find in the latest headers to what other farmers are doing on their properties," she said.
Paula said there's been plenty she's enjoyed in the role so far.
"So far, what I've really loved about the role has been attending major events such as FarmFest and AgQuip and meeting producers from across Australia," she said.
"It's also been exciting to work on ACM's Agtech Revolution series and document the huge changes taking place in Australian agriculture, thanks to the latest technologies including artificial intelligence."
Machinery and agtech aside, Paula is always up for a chat about the best fishing spots in Australia as well.
Feel free to send any story leads through by emailing paula.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
